Resources More Obituaries for H. BUCKRELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? H. George BUCKRELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers H. GEORGE BUCKRELL January 16, 1933 - May 7, 2019 Of Halifax passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 86 to the great sadness of his daughter Janice, granddaughter Dalyce, sons Mark (Dan), and Paul from his first marriage to Molly (née Janet May MacMillan). He was predeceased by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary, whom he had married on May 7th, as well as his sister Jean Rankin. Born in Kincardine to Charles Kennedy 'CK' and Vera, both Royal Bankers, he soon moved around southern Ontario, as bankers did then, ending up in high school in Dutton, where he excelled at basketball. Always a great singer, he sang in the Don Large Youth Chorus for WJM Detroit, as well as at weddings and other events. To the end, if a piano was playing, George was singing along, or even joining bands on-stage with his own gut-bucket. He worked hard and he played hard. Always gregarious, George was forever teasing those he liked, in a way that had them laughing too, and giving it back in kind. He was liked and respected by both staff and friends. He followed his father, starting in the Royal Bank in the July 1951 in Kingsville, ON, working from Vancouver to Halifax, ending as Senior Vice President after 39 years. He retired to Halifax, where he and Mary already had great friends, and made new ones. George had held 3 positions in Halifax: Main Branch Manager, District Manager Branch Banking, and upon his return, Senior Vice President and General Manager--Atlantic Provinces. This was also when he became enamoured of Barbados, where he and Mary returned annually for over 30 years. He was later a member of a select team to deal with businesses across the country, restructuring them to try to keep them going. His long and distinguished career included senior responsibilities in market management and policy development for retail banking in Head Office Montreal that entailed independent business and agricultural markets, as well as deposit and retail services. George was very much a contributor to the communities in which he worked such as sitting on boards and supporting charities IWK, CNIB, Northwood, and Economic Development commissions for Bedford and on amalgamation, all Halifax. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16th, in St. Andrews United Church, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the QE II Hospital Foundation, or St Andrews United Church. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries