Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H. Hall WOODWARD Obituary
H. HALL WOODWARD Passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. One day after his 64th anniversary to his beloved wife Mary (Purkis). He will greatly be missed by his loving son Stephen. He will also be greatly missed by his loving brother Don and his children. Also his loving brothers-in-law Frank and Audrey Purkis and their children, also John and Bonnie Purkis and their children. Funeral arrangements have been made with Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Rd., East gate entrance) Visitation is Sunday, February 24th, 2 - 5 p.m., then Monday, February 25th, 10 - 11 a.m., followed by the service, burial and a reception to follow. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019
