H. RAY LIDDLE May 16,1933 - December 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the beloved husband of Muriel, step-dad to Chelsea and Samantha, and devoted Opah to Nyah, Miles, Declan, Fallyn and Campbell. After attending De La Salle in Toronto, Ontario, and excelling in sports, Ray went to work on Bay Street which allowed him to purchase his first sports car. In his early twenties, he started racing sports cars, mainly MGs. Then in 1959, he had the privilege of taking a factory ride in a TR3 with his best friend Jim Duncan. As teammates, they raced their TR3s mainly against Austin Heelys - a tough assignment. In 1960, Ray bought an AC Bristol which he raced as an independent. It was in the rain, and with that AC Bristol, that he actually beat Peter Ryan in his lighter, faster Porsche, in Waterford Hills, Michigan, which was one of the highlights of his career. In June 1961, Ray raced a brand new Lotus 7 and won the first support race in the grand opening of Mosport. Later in the season he flipped the car upside down at Mosport, repaired the car, and continued to race it. That was his last year of racing. He was a very clean but competitive racer, and was instrumental in the design of the Mosport race track. During his racing years, Ray had a strong connection with Autosport in Cooksville, where he eventually worked selling cars. Ray was a class act who influenced many young athletes, and individuals in his day. Ray and his brother, J.Peter Liddle (deceased), went on to run a Coca-Cola plant, and a number of Jolly Buccaneer outlets before opening The Summit Ski & Bike Shop in Port Credit - to accommodate his love of skiing, biking and ice hockey. Ray played hockey for the Port Credit Old Sailors and maintained many great friendships associated with these sports throughout his life. After closing the store in 1996, Ray returned to dabble in cars with Repo Depot and thoroughly enjoyed working with the young team, well into his 80's, who kept him up to date with computers and technology. He was an active member of the historic 78th Fraser Highlanders and enjoyed many Dining Ins and assisted in keeping the historic regiment alive. Without doubt, Ray's love of life and people, his warm and welcoming smile, and wise and gentle advice touched countless lives. His extraordinary struggle with his many health issues never stopped him from skiing, ice hockey, golf, racing, or tennis. After nearly 51 years of frequent life-threatening medical interventions, Ray's battle is over. The family would like to thank the myriad of medical experts who, over the years dedicated their efforts to repeatedly bringing Ray back to health to enjoy another year of sports and life: Dr. Tirone David, Dr. Thompson, Dr. Pyle, Dr. Pope, Dr. Tyson, Dr. McConachie, Dr. Heffernan and many more exceptionally talented doctors icluding all the medical staff and numerous paramedics at many hospitals that repeatedly rushed to care for him for so long. As he wished, cremation has taken place and a true celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2020 (golf season) to bring all his friends together. Donations to www.heartandstoke.ca; www.cancer.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019