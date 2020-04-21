|
H. WAYNE TANENBAUM Peacefully at the age of 90 on Saturday evening April 18, 2020, in his home Wayne passed away. Loving father of the late Kathy. Brother and brother-in- law of the late Frances Mandell-Arad, Marvin Mandell, Jack Arad, Estherelke and Robert Kaplan. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Faye Tanenbaum. Wayne will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Private graveside funeral will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 12 noon at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Forest Hill Jewish Centre (fhjc.ca) in memory of H. Wayne Tanenbaum to be directed to The Kathy Tanenbaum Children's Garden.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020