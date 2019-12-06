|
|
HABEEB SALLOUM It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Habeeb Salloum who was lost on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a man of pride, dignity, honor, love and intellect. His life was devoted to his family and his passion for writing which reflected his beliefs, interests and understanding of the humanity all people, nations and justice. He lived for his passion and wrote about the best there was to in this world and all that had changed from the time he was a young boy until the 21st century. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Muna and Leila, his son-in-law, Issam, his grandchildren, Laith, Mazin, Jinaan and Shaadi and his seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Saturday, December 7th from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019