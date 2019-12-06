You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
HABEEB SALLOUM It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Habeeb Salloum who was lost on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a man of pride, dignity, honor, love and intellect. His life was devoted to his family and his passion for writing which reflected his beliefs, interests and understanding of the humanity all people, nations and justice. He lived for his passion and wrote about the best there was to in this world and all that had changed from the time he was a young boy until the 21st century. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Muna and Leila, his son-in-law, Issam, his grandchildren, Laith, Mazin, Jinaan and Shaadi and his seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Saturday, December 7th from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
