HANK ROSENNovember 21, 1928 - July 21, 2019 We have lost a remarkable man. Hank Rosen passed away at 90 years old having enjoyed a full and long life. Husband of the late Ruth Rosen for 64 years. He is surrounded and survived by his children, Cheryl Rosen (Daniel Drucker), Susan Rosen Speigel (David Speigel) and Michael Rosen, his grandchildren, Aaron Drucker (Nikki), Jeremy Drucker (Amy), Mitchell Drucker (Melissa), Laura, Eli and Ethan Speigel, Dean and Jonathan Rosen, and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Miles Drucker. Hank was born in Toronto, Ontario. He was the second child of Moshe and Dobra Rosenbaum. Hank was a well-known Toronto athlete -- a baseball star in the 40's and 50's and a great tennis player. Hank was loved and respected by a large group of friends and family. He carried with him a kind of spark that charmed and enamoured. He was unwavering in his principles of loyalty and friendship. His memory will be cherished forever. Funeral services will be held at Holy Blossom Synagogue, 1950 Bathurst Street, Toronto at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. Burial following at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, 6033 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Shiva to be held at 136 Dewbourne Aveune, Toronto, Monday, July 22nd to Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Shiva services to be held at 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 22 to Thursday, July 25, 2019. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019