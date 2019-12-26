|
|
HANNELORE SIMON (Laura) On Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at home. Laura Simon, beloved wife of the late Ernest Simon. Mother and mother-in-law of Brian Simon and Cheryl Glassman, Karin and Bernard Fresco, Michelle and Stanley Flax, and Amy Simon. Loving Granny of Jessie and Jim, Joey and Jess, Jake, Juline and Adam, Estee and Mike, Danielle, Michael, and Josh. Great-grandmother to Olivia, Nathan, Asher, Ella and Evelyn. Special thanks to those who devotedly cared for her. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 5 Kenneth Avenue, Apt. 1206 following the burial, Saturday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m., and Monday from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. Evening services will be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the North York General Hospital Foundation, 416-756-6944.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019