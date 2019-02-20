HANS BART DE GROOT 1939 - 2019 Died peacefully at home on February 13, 2019 from heart failure. Hans taught generations of undergraduates as a professor in the Department of English at the University of Toronto (University College). In 2010, he published a critical edition of James Hogg's Highland Journeys. Hans was active in the William Morris Society, the Wagner Society, and the Toronto Early Music Performers Organization (TEMPO). In the last years of his life, he covered the "Art of Song" beat for WholeNote magazine. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Rebecca Carpenter and their children, Adrian and Saskia Carpenter; and first wife, Christine and their children, Nicholas, Jonathan, and Benjamin de Groot. Thank you to Dr. Dubbin, Dr. Wales, Dr. Chu, Simcha, Emi, Fay, and Consuelo for their care and support of Hans and his family, which allowed him to be at home for the last six months of his life. Donations in his name may be made to Doctors Without Borders. A memorial meeting is planned for April. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019