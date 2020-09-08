HARI MOHAN VIJAY(née Keswani) Hari Mohan Vijay (Nee Keswani), beloved wife of Mohan Vijay, loving mother of Sangeeta (m. Stefan) and Sheela (m. Rob), adored Grammy of Samuel, Sasha, Rohan and Karun, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home in Ottawa on September 2, 2020. Hari was a brilliant immunologist who earned her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in India. She went on to complete a Master of Science and Technology in Manchester, England, where she met and became the love of Mohan's life in 1961; subsequently they moved to Birmingham, England, to complete further education, where Hari earned her Doctor of Philosophy. Hari and Mohan joyfully married in Winnipeg in 1968 and, welcomed their two daughters there before moving to Ottawa in 1974. For all who knew Hari, she was a beautiful, humble and gentle soul. She gave and taught pure, unconditional love to her family. Despite difficult beginnings, having lost her own parents and four sisters at a young age, Hari drew strength from her grandmother and prized education above all else. She survived the Partition of India, travelled to England alone as a young woman to pursue higher education, and overcame hardships including poverty and frail health in her life to achieve her goals and provide a powerful example to others. She went on to transform the science of mold allergy with her life's work, which was also her passion. Her dedication to her family never faltered; she tirelessly cooked delicious healthy meals for her family, sewed ballet costumes and dresses, attended class trips and dance classes, all while helping her daughters achieve dreams of their own. Throughout all of this she managed to develop several scientific patents along with publication of 222 scientific papers, earning her the distinction of an Inventor's Award from Health Canada. After a distinguished 37 years career with Health Canada, she received a Certificate of Commendation from Prime Minister Harper upon her retirement. She then went on to form her own research company, VLN Biotech, which she led until 6 months before her passing. Hari's wonderful qualities are too many to name here. Perhaps the one that touched the most people was her gentle encouragement. Hari believed that anyone could achieve their dreams, no matter where they were at on their journey. Beyond helping countless people advance in their careers, she unfailingly supported her husband's research company, VLN Advanced Technologies Inc. and never stopped supporting her children's and grandchildren's aspirations in any way that she could. Her incredible generosity has helped to improve countless lives through her philanthropic donations to numerous organizations, including the Dalit Freedom Network, the Make A Wish Foundation, Foster Parents Plan, and Propeller Dance Company. Perhaps a little-known side of Hari was her mischievous sense of humour. She was often the first to stimulate giggles in those around her. Hari was a gift to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed. While her loss leaves a profound void in many lives, her quiet strength, wisdom and grace remain her wonderful legacy. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca
