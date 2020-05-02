You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
HAROLD ARTHUR SELLERS August 9, 1926 - April 24, 2020 Proud Canadian, communications professional, caring family man. Always level, patient and fair. Steeped in music, history, current affairs and the arts. Avid outdoorsman. Lately of Guelph, Ontario, with Patricia Harwood. Harold was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, son of Isabel Ann (nee Jamieson) and Arthur William Sellers. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Edith May Sellers (nee Chambers), as well as his brothers Frank and Wick, he leaves to carry on his legacy: three children, H. William Sellers, Mary E. Sinclair (Ray) and Barbara G. Sellers (Rick Ludlow); grandchildren, Michael (Kristine), Brian (Helen) and Katy; great- grandchildren, Abigail and Riley. He will be remembered lovingly by his family forever. When the times permit, go outdoors, laugh with a child, enjoy a family meal and relish the moment. Donations in his memory may be made to: Guelph General Hospital or St. Joseph's Health Centre, for their compassionate care, or to the Stratford Festival where, since its opening, he enjoyed connecting through theatre with family and friends. Wall- Custance Funeral Home & Chapel: www.wallcustance.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
