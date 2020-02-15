|
|
HAROLD CHRISTIAN KNUTSON December 18, 1928 - February 5, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Harold Knutson in Vancouver, shortly after his 91st birthday. He will be greatly missed by his wife Simone, daughter Diane, grandchildren Moy Sutherland Jr. and Pawa Haiyupus, great-grandchildren Johnson Charelson, Adam Dalton, Mianna and Elias Sutherland, great-great-grandchildren Alexus and Cataleya Samuel-Charelson, nieces Laura Wood (Mike) and Terry Donor (Pete) and nephew Curt Nelson. He was predeceased by his first wife Louise and his beloved sister Connie Nelson. Harold was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1928 into a large and loving Norwegian clan. He arrived in Vancouver in 1960, having obtained a Ph.D. in French and with teaching experience at the University of California at Berkeley. He taught and did research in the French Department at UBC for 28 years, from 1960 to 1988, inspiring generations of students to love Moliere and to appreciate French poetry. Some of those students remained staunch friends of his to the end of his life. He was a true gentleman who brought out the best in people and appreciated and encouraged their talents and skills. Always a lover of music, he sang in church choirs and was a patron of the arts in Vancouver. Even in his very last days while in Vancouver General Hospital, he offered to pay to have the piano tuned, because playing the piano always gave him great pleasure. Another passion was chocolate, and his last piece of advice to his great-great granddaughters was "Eat chocolates while you can!" A service will be held on Saturday February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 2028 West 7th Ave. Reception to follow. Donations to Early Music Vancouver www.earlymusic.bc.ca in Harold Knutson's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020