You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold KNUTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Christian KNUTSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Christian KNUTSON Obituary
HAROLD CHRISTIAN KNUTSON December 18, 1928 - February 5, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Harold Knutson in Vancouver, shortly after his 91st birthday. He will be greatly missed by his wife Simone, daughter Diane, grandchildren Moy Sutherland Jr. and Pawa Haiyupus, great-grandchildren Johnson Charelson, Adam Dalton, Mianna and Elias Sutherland, great-great-grandchildren Alexus and Cataleya Samuel-Charelson, nieces Laura Wood (Mike) and Terry Donor (Pete) and nephew Curt Nelson. He was predeceased by his first wife Louise and his beloved sister Connie Nelson. Harold was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1928 into a large and loving Norwegian clan. He arrived in Vancouver in 1960, having obtained a Ph.D. in French and with teaching experience at the University of California at Berkeley. He taught and did research in the French Department at UBC for 28 years, from 1960 to 1988, inspiring generations of students to love Moliere and to appreciate French poetry. Some of those students remained staunch friends of his to the end of his life. He was a true gentleman who brought out the best in people and appreciated and encouraged their talents and skills. Always a lover of music, he sang in church choirs and was a patron of the arts in Vancouver. Even in his very last days while in Vancouver General Hospital, he offered to pay to have the piano tuned, because playing the piano always gave him great pleasure. Another passion was chocolate, and his last piece of advice to his great-great granddaughters was "Eat chocolates while you can!" A service will be held on Saturday February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 2028 West 7th Ave. Reception to follow. Donations to Early Music Vancouver www.earlymusic.bc.ca in Harold Knutson's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -