HAROLD DON ALLEN July 2, 1931 - July 11, 2020 Educator, numismatist and chronicler of nature dies at 89. Passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 11, 2020 in Brossard. Born July 2, 1931 in Montreal. Dearly loved husband for 62 years of the late Frances (née Marven, 1934-2018); father of Nigel, Laura, Elizabeth and Rosalie; father-in-law of Martin Ashton, Brian Seamone and Peter Jarvis; beloved grandfather to Andrew, Olivia, Amelia and Philippa. Predeceased by his parents Eva Margaret (née Reid) and Harold Don Allen Sr. and great-grandfather Joseph J.P. Allen, the sixth mayor of Verdun, site of eponymous Allen Avenue. Don Allen, who taught generations of math students and future teachers, instilled a sense of wonder in bright young people about the beauty of numbers and cryptograms, brought a storyteller's passion to the curation of numismatic history from banknotes to ration coupons, and loved nature and the lore and lure of theCanadian North. Alumnus of McGill University (B.Sc. '52 and teaching certificate), Santa Clara University (M.S.T.M. '66) and Rutgers University (Ed.M. '67 and Ed.D. '77). Award-winning McGill Daily journalist; developed lifelong skills in radio broadcasting. He taught mathematics and math education for 51 years: Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal (Woodland, High School of Montreal, Northmount '55-'63); Chibougamau Protestant School ('63-'65); Saguenay Valley School Board ('65-'68); Nova Scotia Teachers College in Truro ('69-'87); summer programs for gifted children, Montreal and Ottawa ('80s & '90s); St. George's School ('87-'93); McGill adjunct professor ('87-'06); Nunavut Teacher Education Program of Arctic College, Iqaluit and Coral Harbour ('93- '97). Under his nom de plume, APEX DX, contributed to the American Cryptogram Association's The Cryptogram. Editor of American Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Log ('80s). Allen was a lifetime member of the Canadian Banknote Society, American Numismatic Association, Royal Canadian Numismatic Association, International Banknote Society and Society of Paper Money Collectors, fellow of Royal Numismatic Society, past president of the Montreal Coin Club and member of numerous clubs worldwide. He was a prolific writer of hundreds of articles for the world's leading numismatic journals and newspapers, including The Numismatist, Coin World, International Banknote Society Journal, Canadian Numismatic Journal and Fare Box. He pioneered milk token collecting and used broadcasting to bring numismatics to hobbyists in Quebec and Nova Scotia. Allen wrote J.E. Charlton: Coinman to Canadians ('01). Allen spent summers in Ste-Anne-des-Lacs, had a deep love for nature in the Laurentians and Canadian North, and was often seen berry picking with his family on long walks across overgrown farm fields and hiking the ski hills. Dr. H. Don Allen will be laid to rest in his crimson doctoral robes at a private ceremony at Mount Royal Cemetery. He is survived by his four children and their families, who express their gratitude for the loving care of the team at the Centre d'Accueil Marcelle-Ferron in Brossard. Messages and memories may be left in the online Guestbook at: https://mountroyalcem.permavita.com/site/HaroldDonAllen.html Photo courtesy of Northern News Services.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020