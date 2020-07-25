|
|
HAROLD DOUGLAS GREER (Hal) Born July 13, 1945, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his boathouse in Beaverton. A man who marched to his own drummer, Hal was one of seven children of the musical family of Charles and Elvra Greer of Teddington Park, Toronto. During his time at Lawrence Park Collegiate, Hal studied double bass and later was a member of the National Youth Orchestra European tour. He went on to study Architecture at the University of Toronto and in the subsequent struggle between a career in music (he played bass for Rompin' Ronnie Hawkins) or architecture, architecture won and he worked for several Toronto firms over the years. However, he never stopped playing his stand-up acoustic bass in various bands until very recently. As a child, summers were spent living dangerously at the cottage on Mara Beach, Brechin, Lake Simcoe, which fostered the Greer genetic disposition for anything with an engine and Hal was the proud owner of a '47 and '48 Packard, an Auburn Replicar and several boats. He had a fierce curiosity about everything and was tremendously knowledgeable, hence his love of trivia and his Cellar Rats Pub Quiz League team. A gregarious man, Hal had a wide circle of friends and will long be remembered for his legendary parties, particularly by his neighbours, but more importantly for his unwavering kindness and good nature. His patience and love of learning were tremendous assets as a father. A car accident and later diagnosis of Parkinson's seriously impacted Hal's health in later years and he was steadfastly supported by his wife Antonia, enabling him to continue to lead as full a life as possible. His stubborn perseverance in the face of hardship was instilled in his grandsons who know never to give up. Hal was predeceased by his parents and sister Virginia and leaves behind Antonia and her parents Ed and Evelina Sanchez. He was proud father of son Jacob, daughter-in-law Andrea, and loving granddad to his precious grandsons Owen and Henry who, in spite of Hal's battle with the effects of Parkinson's, lit up his face when he saw them. Also left are Jacob's mother Jane, Hal's former wife, and his siblings and their spouses: Albert and Nynka, Hazel and Bruce, George and Heather, Norman and Deena, Kenneth, and John Haysom (Virginia d. 2011), along with cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family. A Celebration of Hal's Life will be held when conditions permit. In the meantime, condolences and memories may be sent to: [email protected] If desired, donations in Hal's name may be sent to the innercityangels.ca, a Toronto charity dedicated to arts education in public schools where he served for many years as chair and board member.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020