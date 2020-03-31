|
|
DR. HAROLD EDWARD PEARSE Professor Emeritus NSCAD, Art Educator, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home in Lunenburg. Harold is survived by his wife, Virginia Stephen; son, Lukas (Melissa Andrew) of Halifax and his 'Grands', Zella and Lila, of whom he was immensely proud; brothers, Ken (Chris) of Victoria and Doug (Cathy) of Comox; nieces, Amanda, Kati and Kristen and nephew, Daniel and their families. He also leaves his former wife, Linda Hodgins of Dartmouth. And, of course, his four-legged family members and subjects of his daily drawing practice, Sophie and Frannie. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in Lunenburg at a later date. For complete obituary, please see www.sweenyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020