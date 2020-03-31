You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. HAROLD EDWARD PEARSE Professor Emeritus NSCAD, Art Educator, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home in Lunenburg. Harold is survived by his wife, Virginia Stephen; son, Lukas (Melissa Andrew) of Halifax and his 'Grands', Zella and Lila, of whom he was immensely proud; brothers, Ken (Chris) of Victoria and Doug (Cathy) of Comox; nieces, Amanda, Kati and Kristen and nephew, Daniel and their families. He also leaves his former wife, Linda Hodgins of Dartmouth. And, of course, his four-legged family members and subjects of his daily drawing practice, Sophie and Frannie. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in Lunenburg at a later date. For complete obituary, please see www.sweenyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020
