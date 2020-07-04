|
BUZZ NEAL (Harold Egerton Neal, FCIM, P. Eng.) 1924 - 2020 Peacefully on June 30, 2020, in the company of family at his Toronto home of nearly 60 years. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Carolyn (nee Oliver) and their sons, David (Leanne), Donald (Alix), and Alan. Predeceased by his sister, Gwendolyn Hopper (Lloyd); and parents The Rev. Dr. Harold Baker Neal and Esther Caroline (nee Bailey). Harold was born in December 1924 at the family home in Conway, Ontario, the doctor attending by horse-drawn sleigh. The son of a minister in the newly established United Church of Canada, Harold's childhood was rooted in the rhythms of clerical service at manses in Wooler, Belleville, Campbellford, and Renfrew. He embraced rural life in Eastern Ontario, visiting the Bailey farm at Stirling and raising his own bantam chickens. He loved the outdoors, spending summers at the cottage in Limerick Township, picking wild berries with his mother for baking, as well as fishing and canoeing with his father on Bass Lake. During high school in Renfrew, he was studious enough to earn academic accolades, but would still join friends for discreet beer runs to Quebec, where Renfrew's "dry" ordinances didn't reach. In 1943, Harold entered Victoria College, University of Toronto. As a North House resident, he made lifelong friends and gained the nickname "Buzz", reflecting his energy and industry. It was at 'Vic' that he discovered both the love of his life - Carol Oliver, and his life's calling - geology. His first job, after graduating in 1948, was prospecting for iron ore around Knob Lake, Quebec, with the Labrador Mining and Exploration Company, later the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC). After completing a Masters degree, he returned north in 1949, this time leading the team that found and charted the rich iron deposits near Carol Lake, which Buzz named for his fiancée. With this discovery, Buzz made a pioneering contribution to what became the 'Carol Project', a mining operation that remains one of Canada's leading producers of iron ore. Following his marriage to Carol in 1949 and the arrival of their first two sons, the young family moved north to Schefferville, Quebec, where Buzz was Director of Research with IOC, and became an expert in iron ore mining and production. In this small and isolated community, Buzz and Carol formed friendships that would last a lifetime. In 1962, Buzz, Carol and their growing family, now including their third son Alan, packed into a DC-3 and flew south to make a new life in Toronto. Striking out on his own as "H. E. Neal & Associates" (Carol being the lone and indispensable partner in the early years), Buzz translated his field experience into a thriving consultancy, advising on mining projects around the world. An intrepid explorer, Buzz's work would take him from Eastern Europe to West Africa. In 1978, he joined one the earliest Canadian delegations to China. As his business grew, Buzz surrounded himself with talented colleagues, and was a valued mentor to a number of young geologists. In 1990, he moved with his team to Watts, Griffis, and McOuat, and advised on research projects well into his 80's. Buzz was honoured to be made a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (FCIM), and was a lifetime member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Buzz was a devoted supporter of the United Church. He was a founding board member of the Toronto Christian Resource Centre (CRC) and enjoyed welcoming newcomers to Canada as a veteran member of his church's refugee committee. Buzz was active with organizations including Community Living Toronto, the Down Syndrome Association of Toronto and Scouts. Buzz networked vigorously to find full-time paid positions for individuals with developmental disabilities in a range of mainstream employment opportunities, including at Massey College (U of T), Centennial Infant and Childcare Centre, as well as at inclusive children's camps: Huron Church Camp and Cave Springs Camp. With Carol, Buzz's varied interests included the Toronto Symphony, Later Life Learning at U of T, and travel in the British Isles, as well as adventures with grandchildren locally and beyond. He also enjoyed a breadth and depth of literature. In keeping with his rural roots, Buzz took great pleasure in sustaining a working family farm. Family gatherings, country walks, tree planting, engaging with the local community and his friendship with the Sealeys provided many happy memories. Embodying the prospector ethos throughout his life, Buzz wasn't afraid to take a risk (or a "flyer" as he called it) - whether by going on a blind date leading him to Carol, or leaving IOC to hang his own shingle. What Buzz valued most were not the riches to be found below ground, but those that came from the fellowship of family, friends, and colleagues. He cherished his many Oliver nieces, nephews, and their children. Always outgoing, many will remember Buzz striding up with a smile and outstretched hand, keen to hear from others about their lives. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol; his sons and daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, Tristan (Libby), Teague, Lachlan (Stephanie), Mackenzie, Ryerson, Geneva; his great-granchildren, Bailey Geffen and Eden; as well as god-daughter, Anne Nurse. A day did not pass without Buzz expressing gratitude for the loving care provided to him and members of his family in recent years by Elizabeth, Jessica, Jennifer, Odette, and Theresa. Many thanks as well to Lorna McDougall, NP, and Drs. Stewart and Meuser. Details of a memorial service will be posted shortly. If desired, donations in Buzz's memory may be made to Centennial Infant and Childcare Centre, or to the refugee assistance organization of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020