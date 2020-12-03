You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Harold Frederick Gardner STEVENS
HAROLD FREDERICK GARDNER STEVENS, LLB, QC Harold Frederick Gardner Stevens, LLB, QC, died peacefully at Mader's Cove on November 30, 2020. Hal was the third child born to Beatrice Jourdan (Tod) Stevens and Harold Gardner Stevens. Hal graduated from Dalhousie Law School (class of '53), and articled with the Honourable Roland Ritchie, QC. Hal's interest in economics and Public Policy issues led to him to working for six premiers and six Lieutenant Governors of Nova Scotia, as Administrative Assistant to the Premier, then Clerk of the Executive Council. Hal served on many boards dealing with social and environmental issues - Nova Scotia Nature Trust, Missions to Seafarers, Halifax Cancer Society and University of King's College, Family Service Bureau, the V.O.N. and the SPCA. He was married for thirty years to professional artist Nancy Stevens, and they had two daughters - Sarah Stevens (physician) and Catherine Stevens (designer). Hal retired to Mader's Cove, Lunenburg County. Throughout his life he has treasured his friendships with his law classmates, friends at the Bar, the Bench, the business community, government at all levels, the RCNR, to the banks of the Miramichi and beyond. Hal is survived by his two daughters Sarah and Catherine, six grandchildren, Philip, Anna and Caroline Gores, and Henry, Gus and Peter Doane, as well as his sister Philippa, Lady Williams, and his brother in law Captain Raymond Creery, RCN, and many wonderful relatives. Hal was predeceased by his sister Pamela Creery. Cremation has taken place. A private service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Nova Scotia Nature Trust, the V.O.N. or the Nova Scotia Food Bank.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2020.
