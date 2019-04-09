|
HAROLD GERSHMAN Peacefully passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Harold Gershman beloved husband of Susan Gershman for 27 years. Loving father of Jennifer and Rachel. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Janis Gershman and Bryon Czarnik, and Paula and Karl Lederman. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Harold Gershman Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019