You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold GERSHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold GERSHMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold GERSHMAN Obituary
HAROLD GERSHMAN Peacefully passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Harold Gershman beloved husband of Susan Gershman for 27 years. Loving father of Jennifer and Rachel. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Janis Gershman and Bryon Czarnik, and Paula and Karl Lederman. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Harold Gershman Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now