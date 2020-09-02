You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Harold KIMELMAN
DR. HAROLD KIMELMAN Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Harold Kimelman, beloved husband of Linda. Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Jody, Marc, and the late Marnie Kimelman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Rose and Allan Taube, Sam Kimelman and Ellen Osher, Sidney and Randy Reznick, and Louis and Marla Reznick. Devoted grandfather of Maxwell, Jackson, and Samson. A Family service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation to Sick Kids Foundation in memory of Harold Kimelman. Your generous gift will be directed to Marnie's Rainbow Lounge. To donate, please go online to https://bit.ly/Kimelman (416) 813-6166 or to Brothers For Life www.brothersforlife.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
