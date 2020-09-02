DR. HAROLD KIMELMAN Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Harold Kimelman, beloved husband of Linda. Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Jody, Marc, and the late Marnie Kimelman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Rose and Allan Taube, Sam Kimelman and Ellen Osher, Sidney and Randy Reznick, and Louis and Marla Reznick. Devoted grandfather of Maxwell, Jackson, and Samson. A Family service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation to Sick Kids Foundation in memory of Harold Kimelman. Your generous gift will be directed to Marnie's Rainbow Lounge. To donate, please go online to https://bit.ly/Kimelman
(416) 813-6166 or to Brothers For Life www.brothersforlife.com
.