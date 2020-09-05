HAROLD M. CHAPMAN January 12, 1929 - September 2, 2020 Beloved husband of Mary (Klarer). Loving father of Jo Anne Chisholm, Ron Chapman and Linda Chapman; wonderful father- in-law of Marsha Rovan, Rob McKay and the late Ken Chisholm. Adoring 'Zayd' to Adam and Eric Chisholm, Cody and Micaela Chapman and Thea McKay. Special uncle to Eric and Sylvia, and Karen Goldstein. Son of the late Esther and Sam Shafman, brother of the late Rhoda Goldstein. For almost 70 years, Harold shared his life with Mary, with a passionate devotion that defined togetherness. Theirs was a love story for the ages and they lived their lives together with an exuberance that inspired all who knew them. A chartered accountant and founder of the accounting firm Chapman Matten Welton Winter LLP, Harold was a trusted advisor to many. Harold cherished his family, couldn't get enough of culture and travelling the world with Mary, and passed on his deep appreciation of nature in the island haven they created on Georgian Bay, his 'Sugar Bay' source of many of the family's sweet summer memories. Champion of causes. Loyal friend. Harold, with Mary at his side an equal force, was a lifelong social activist and exponent for social justice, committed to philanthropy. The family would like to thank those who cared for Harold with such kindness, especially Dr. Sarah Ingber and the team at the Baruch Weisz Cancer Centre, NYGH; Dr. Lee Mozessohn at The Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook; Dr. Trevor Morey at Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care; and the PSWs who dedicated themselves to him at home with all compassion, especially Rianne, Mary Anne, Michelle, Alma, Ester and Hani. They too became his friends. Open-minded and open- hearted, Harold's strength of character, diligence, incredible capabilities and intellect-that came with such boyish enthusiasm, friendliness and generosity of spirit-awed his children and grandchildren who, even as they miss him, will cherish his memory and take heart in his legacy. He showed us all how to live life with integrity, joy, and 'no regrets'. He was a really great guy. Memorial donations may be made to The Harold Chapman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca