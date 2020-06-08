|
HAROLD P. (Sonny) GORDON, Q.C. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Harold (Sonny) Gordon on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of eighty-three, at his home in Sunny Isles, Florida. Cherished and devoted husband of Hanka, his beloved wife of twenty-six years. Predeceased by his parents, Issie and Becky Gordon. Dear brother and brother-in-law William and the late Laurel Thau the late Birdie and the late Max Marshall. He leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Sonny attended Baron Byng High School and then went on to study at McGill University where he received both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Civil Law degrees. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia University, and attended the Wharton Graduate School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. In his youth, Sonny was a star basketball player, starting for his university team as well as the renowned basketball teams of the YM-YWHA. Sonny's passion in his 20s was the future of Canada, and so, following graduation, he became involved in politics, first in an initiative to promote Pierre Elliott Trudeau to leadership, and then as a ministerial assistant to Maurice Sauve, a Cabinet Minister in the Lester B. Pearson government. Sonny was a trusted associate of the Sauvé family, serving as President of the Jeanne Sauvé Foundation, as well as Chairman of the Sauvé Scholars Foundation. Following his political involvement in Ottawa, Sonny joined the prestigious law firm Stikeman Elliott, first in Montreal and then in their London office, for several years before returning to Montreal where he became a partner and later a Managing Partner. Sonny's business acumen was highly valued, and his advice was sought by business leaders not only in Canada, but also internationally. His career evolved from the practice of law to business where he became Executive Director of Hasbro, a major NASDAQ listed toy company and then Executive Chairman of Dundee, a renowned TSE listed company in the financial sector in Canada. Additionally, he served as a Director of some of Canada's leading companies. Special thanks to Sonny's lifelong and devoted friend, Daniel Colson, who dedicated himself to Sonny's wellbeing in his final months, and to the Catholic Hospice Services in North Miami, which has a Jewish division complete with a Rabbi who visited with Sonny. They did a wonderful job of looking after him in his final days. He would not have had better care in a hospital or a palliative care center. Sonny loved his friends. Despite his busy schedule, he spent hours every day calling, checking up on, and advising his pals. He looked forward to his 'out-west' ski getaways with them and had a special place in his heart for "Boys' Week- End" - an annual summer stay with a select group of buddies at the country home of his friend Phil Dezwirek. With all his outstanding accomplishments, if you asked Sonny how he would want to be remembered in one word, he would instantly say "friend"! A private graveside funeral will be held in Montreal. Contributions to his memory may be made to the "Sonny Gordon Memorial Fund" c/o McGill University Foundation, (514) 398-5000, or to the Dunham House, (450) 263-3434 or visit www.dunhamhouse.ca/. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2020