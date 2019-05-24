You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Interment
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Norway, ON
HAROLD THOMAS ROWE Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1937 in Bedeque, PEI to Francis and Leora (Woodsworth) Rowe. Harold attended a one-room schoolhouse in Bedeque and in later years advanced his education at U of T. He relocated to Montreal in the sixties where he married Jennifer Mary Burke of Doncaster, England. He later moved to Toronto where he worked in funeral services, insurance, and for the provincial government. He was often lured back to PEI to reacquaint himself with the 'Island' way of life. He was a voracious reader with an interest in politics and business. In his later years, he'd travel to Florida to spend time near the ocean. Left to remember Harold are his children: Graham (Jill) and Elizabeth, and grandchildren: Sarah, Talia, and GR. A ceremony, and interment next to Jennifer at St. John's Cemetery, Norway, will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 11:30 a.m.
