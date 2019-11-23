|
|
HARRIET HILTON SPRAGUE On November 15, 2019, Harriet passed away peacefully with family at her bedside. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, Henry Sprague. Harriet was born on March 6, 1920 in Hamilton where she lived all her life. There, she and Henry raised three sons: Hugh (Leslie), Stephen (Joanne), and Harry (Odalys). She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Harriet was an avid bridge player, an enthusiastic opera fan, and an intrepid world traveller, but her greatest love was Pointing Pines, the family cottage in Muskoka. Over decades, family, friends, pets, and chipmunks enjoyed her generous spirit and gracious hospitality. We would like to thank the staff members at Amica Dundas, McMaster Family Practice and St. Joseph's Healthcare for their compassionate, professional care. In keeping with Harriet's wishes, cremation has taken place. A family gathering will take place in the spring. To honour Harriet's love of nature, please consider a donation to the Royal Botanical Gardens or The Owl Foundation in Harriet's memory. Please sign Harriett's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019