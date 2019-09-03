|
HARRIETT BOMZA (nee Elite) With tremendous sadness, we lost our beloved family matriarch, Harriett Bomza. An exceptional woman, who epitomized grace, Harriett passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at home surrounded by the family she adored. Cherished wife and lifelong soulmate of Gary Bomza. She was the only child of Sam and Sally Elite. Loving and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Leslie Bomza and Clifford Goldlist, and Janet Bomza and Joel Binder. Adoring Bubby to Jonah and Danielle. Sister-in-law to Gloria Gordon and Ed Robinson, dear aunt to Joanne and Kevin, Judi and Michael, Brian and Tanya and great aunt to their children. Harriett was beautiful, loving, brilliant, caring and nurturing, and deeply touched so many. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. We would like to thank all the wonderful doctors and caregivers who were so helpful and assisted Harriett along the way, including Dr. Saltman, Dr. Knox, our cousin Dr. Arthur Bookman, and nurse Valentina. At Benjamins Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Beth Shalom section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 4 Lowther Ave. Suite 601, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation 416-946-6560 or Sinai Health Foundation 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019