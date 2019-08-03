|
HARRY ALLEN OBRONT With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Harry Obront on Friday August 2, 2019 at Baycrest Hospital. Beloved husband of Rosaleen Lehman-Obront. Loving father and father-in- law of Reesa Obront and Don O'Grady, Joshua and Katrina Obront and step-father of Tania and Simone, Tara and Tony, and Anthony. Proud Zadie of Tyler, Dakota, Aria, Luca, Gabriel, Francesco, and Max. Son of the late Benjamin and Sally Obront. Brother and brother-in-law of Riva and the late Morty Obront, Carol and the late Seymore Obront, and the late Shirley and Donny Auerbach. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Ave. West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday August 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 101 Thomas Cook Ave., Maple. Donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875 www.baycrestfoundation.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019