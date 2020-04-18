|
HARRY BRENT SCOTT On Tuesday March 31, 2020, at the age of 94, Brent Scott passed away peacefully in the early morning hours. His wife of 73 years, Lillian Isobel Scott, was at his side. Brent and Lill retired to Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1987, where they built a wonderful life, dividing their time between the city of Vancouver, Saltspring Island, cruises around the world and trips to visit their family. Brent became an adept acrylic and watercolor painter, capturing the scenes and mood of their environment. Particularly during the summer months, their warm and inviting home brought their family to visit and spend time together. Brent had a sailboat for many years. He enjoyed learning about sailing and taking care of the boat. He most enjoyed the company of family on short sails around Vancouver and the Gulf Islands. His devoted wife Lill and three sons, Brent (Bev), Rowan (Pat) and Kelly (Anne) survive Brent. Brent has 9 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. Brent was born in Calgary, Alberta. He received a degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Alberta. His work in senior management positions, took him across Canada and on to work in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. His career created opportunities to travel and explore unique landscapes across Canada, the antique markets and bookstores of London, England, and other exciting destinations around the globe. Brent was particularly proud of his time with the innovative and determined team at Syncrude Canada where the collaborative approach to team management built communities and played an important part in building a stronger Alberta and Canada. Throughout their life, Brent and Lill made many long-term friends. No matter where they were, they stayed in touch. Their lives became a model for their children and grandchildren. Brent will be remembered for his warm relationships and smile. A special thank you to Dr. Laurie Bootsman for her compassionate and attentive care. Thank you to the staff of Crofton Manor who made Brent's last days comfortable. At Brent's request there will be a small family gathering in remembrance when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
