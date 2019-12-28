|
|
HARRY CRAIG ROWSELL It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Harry Craig Rowsell, July 22, 1954 - October 1, 2019. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his family, wife, Lin, daughters, Bronwyn (Paul) and new granddaughter Nadia Harriet, Claire (Luke) and grandsons Max and Tasman, mother, Anne, father, Harry (predeceased), sister, Carole (Lars), twin brother, Paul, brother, John (Kristi), nephews Phil and Graham, and numerous cousins and their children, extended family, friends, and his sweet and beloved lab, Victoria. Craig received a Masters degree in Political Science at the University of Guelph, then went on to join the Public Service, where he had a distinguished career as Director General of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). After retiring from the Public Service, he joined the firm of Hill and Knowlton as a VP and consultant, managing retired generals, senior public servants, and other former executives. Craig was always plugged in, knowing behind the scenes details of what went on in the upper echelons of political events in Ottawa. His exceptional leadership, management, and negotiating won him the greatest respect and admiration of colleagues from both the public and private sectors. His career was one of dedication, passion and integrity. He could captivate a room with his quick wit, sense of humour, and infectious laugh, and he loved to keep us all abreast of the latest political meanderings in Ottawa. Craig was an inspiration to all who knew him, especially his daughters, Bronwyn and Claire. Craig had a lifelong passion for motor racing. As a young teenager, he went to races at Mosport, and later Formula One in Montreal and Europe. His memory was remarkable and detailed, recalling and correcting facts with his Twitter racing buddies. He loved to talk about his own racing days, when as a young man, he owned and raced a Honda Civic in a dedicated Honda series, Volant Quebecois. #43 Craig loved cycling, water skiing, boating, kayaking, triathlon, and cruising on his Harley. He was an avid reader of crime novels and a dedicated Senator's fan. He loved cooking dinners for his family, and his barbecuing skills were unsurpassed - at home, at the cottage, beer in hand, sun or snow, he was an expert at manning the BBQ, be it the Green Egg, propane or charcoal. He loved dinners on the deck with good wine, family, and lots of dogs, followed by an evening cruise on the pontoon. Of all his loves, the strongest was for his family. Craig was our beloved and he is and always will be deeply and profoundly missed. Our love for him will abide. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the family cottage in Fenelon Falls. For information email [email protected] Thank you to the staff at the Queensway Carleton hospital for saving his life in May, and the staff at the Ottawa Hospital Heart Institute for saving and preserving Craig's life over many years, until they couldn't. We remember how we could have lost him so much earlier but for their efforts. Donations can be made in memory of Craig to the Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation: foundation.ottawa.heart.ca 40 Ruskin St Rm H2408 Ottawa ON K1Y 4W7
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020