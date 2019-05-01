You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Lying in State
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:45 PM
Equity Masonic Lodge #659 to gather for service
Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N.
Orillia, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
View Map
HARRY DAVID BARONS March 23, 1921 - April 25, 2019Member of the Equity Masonic Lodge #659 A.F. & A.M.; G.R.C. Passed away at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in his 99th year. Harry, beloved husband of the late Violet (Vi) G. (née Bennett) of Orillia. Loving father of Deborah Brown and husband Ken Bussard of Foxmead and David Barons and companion Martina Stanclová of Honduras. Cherished grandfather of Julianne Barons, Derek (Kendra) Brown and Justin Brown & companion Jasmine Maurus. Dear great grandfather of McKenzie, Alana, Olivia and Hunter. Brother of the late Bernard (Ruth Greer) Barons both predeceased. Harry leaves a number of loving cousins, nieces and devoted friends. The late Mr. Harry Barons will rest at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia on Thursday, May 2nd from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the chapel on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Shriner's Hospital for Children or St. Paul's Centre would be appreciated. Members of the Equity Masonic Lodge #659 and sister lodges are asked to gather for service on Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 1 to May 5, 2019
