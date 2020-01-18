You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HARRY EDWIN GILMOUR GUTHRIE July 16, 1955 - December 21, 2019 With extreme sadness we announce the death of Ted Guthrie in Guelph General Hospital on December 21, 2019. Ted is survived by his beloved wife Emily, his brothers Hamish (Terri) and Bill (Carla), and four nephews and nieces, Christine (Tony), Alex (Courtney), Heidi (Stephen) and Trevor (Emily), and several grand-nephews and a grand-niece. Ted was the youngest son of Gloria Schondelmayer Guthrie and Dr. James Guthrie, who taught Christian Education at Emmanuel College. Ted taught English for twenty- seven years with the Upper Grand District School Board at John F. Ross CVI in Guelph, and at Orangeville District High School. Ted loved teaching; his students talked about the thoughtfulness of his help and the stimulation of his classwork. Ted graduated from Upper Canada College and St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto before doing an MA at the University of Guelph. Music, creative writing and chess were three of his strongest interests. He excelled at the violin, completing his ARCT, and qualifying as a music teacher. Ted won several prizes for his writing, including one in memory of Irving Layton. He loved animals and particularly the several dogs he and Emily had. Chess was a passion. He played at a brilliant level. In Manitoba, he played scratch golf. The core of Ted's life was his wife Emily. At his happiest, Ted was the most vibrant spirit, a witty mimic, amusing raconteur, generous host, the most loving husband. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held in the coming weeks. Donations in Ted's memory may be made to your local Humane Society, or to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are care of Gilchrist Chapel in Guelph www.GilchristChapel.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
