|
|
HARRY GOLDLIST Holocaust Survivor, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Baycrest. Devoted husband to Eleanore Schwartz, and the late Eleanor Konopny. Loving father and father-in-law of Pauline Rapp, and Barry and Karen Goldlist. Proud and adoring grandfather of Shilo and Hila, Eleanor and Josh, Jeremy and Danielle, and Daniel and Danielle and great- grandfather to Lila. Dear brother of the late David, Rochelle, Eric, and Isadore. With much thanks to his caregivers, Narissa, Eileen, Janett, and Jenny and the staff at Baycrest Apotex 7 West. Harry will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. A family service was held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in the Lodzer section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation www.baycrestfou ndation.org/donate or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020