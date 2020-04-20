You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry GOLDLIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry GOLDLIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry GOLDLIST Obituary
HARRY GOLDLIST Holocaust Survivor, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Baycrest. Devoted husband to Eleanore Schwartz, and the late Eleanor Konopny. Loving father and father-in-law of Pauline Rapp, and Barry and Karen Goldlist. Proud and adoring grandfather of Shilo and Hila, Eleanor and Josh, Jeremy and Danielle, and Daniel and Danielle and great- grandfather to Lila. Dear brother of the late David, Rochelle, Eric, and Isadore. With much thanks to his caregivers, Narissa, Eileen, Janett, and Jenny and the staff at Baycrest Apotex 7 West. Harry will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. A family service was held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in the Lodzer section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation www.baycrestfou ndation.org/donate or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -