HARRY GOLDSTEIN (Hank) On Monday, August 5, 2019. Devoted husband to his late wife, Eve, for 70 years. Loving father to daughters Laura and Janice, and son-in-law, Boaz. Dear brother to sister, Sally Weisbrod and late brother-in-law, Gerry Weisbrod. Devoted grandfather to Peter, David, and Aaron, and great-grandfather to Kai. Loving son to his late parents, Anne and Julius. Harry enlisted at the beginning of WW2 and was honoured for his overseas service from 1939-1945. He worked tirelessly alongside his late father, Julius, as a successful furrier, and developed his business after his father's passing. Harry was an althlete all his life. His special joy was tennis, and his house is filled with trophies from the 1950's to his most recent Veterans Canada VS. U.S. tournament. He played in countless tournaments across Canada and was seeded 6th in Ontario. He later went on to represent Canada in the Masters Tournament in Australia and South Africa. His tennis partners and opponents valued his high level of skill, positive attitude and outstanding sportmanship on and off the court. Harry was an incredibly positive person even during the most challenging times of his life. He was always there to give encouragement and love to his wife, children, and grandsons. He enjoyed discussing politics and current events with his family, even recently at the age of 95. He will be deeply missed by his daughters and grandsons. Daddy: we know you are going "Up The Lazy River" with Mommy and Nanny and Pop. We love you! A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Adgus Achim section of Roselawn Cemetery. Gathering for family and friends to follow at 20 Tofino Crescent, North York until 6:00 p.m. To make a donation, please contact Veterans Affairs Canada, 1-866-522-2122.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019