HARRY HANNAH Harry passed away peacefully at 98 years of age on January 26, 2019, surrounded by family and beloved wife, Yvonne. Loving father of Brad (Kim), preceded by his first wife, Nan; adored "Papa" to Derek, Stephen, Jared (Jay), Keith and Parker; and great-grandfather to Benjamin and Sophia. Loved by Yvonne's family Sue (Tony), Tim (Deb), Andy (Anna); grandchildren, Pamela (Jeff), Christine (Scott), Abigail; and great-grandson, Jack. Harry had a remarkable life. He was a Spitfire pilot flying for 602 City of Glasgow Squadron, one of the most vaunted and storied fighter squadrons of the Second World War. Shot down over France in 1943, he spent 3 years as a POW and one year in solitary confinement after a failed escape plan. Harry moved to Canada after the war and spent his career with the Ford Motor Company. Overseas postings in Singapore, Thailand and Kenya, enabled many lifelong friendships. A member of the Oakville Golf Club, he also enjoyed TGIF nights and time with family and friends. A member of the Oakville Flyers Club, attending Flyers Lunches even after he stopped playing golf. We remember Harry as a gentleman and man of few words, who always carried himself with dignity and delight, humour and elegance. Family will remember him at a private celebration. Donations to Vintage Wings would be a thoughtful remembrance (please email Lucie Lacroix at [email protected] or call 818-669-9603). He will be fondly missed and forever loved. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019