Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
Harry John WATERMAN Obituary
HARRY JOHN WATERMAN Harry John Waterman passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on February 23, 2019. He is mourned by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth, and their three children: Geoff (Adrienne), Richard (Shelley), and Janet (Alan). He leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Wilson, Luke, Saunder, Caprice, Rhys, and Joseph. Predeceased by his sister, Sally. He was in his 90th year. Harry was born in Toronto in 1929 to Harry George and Gertrude Isabelle. He was a proud Mason and Rotarian. A successful businessman, he ran his own company for over 20 years. He most enjoyed spending his summers on Georgian Bay surrounded by his family. Harry was a private man with a curious mind who cared deeply for his family. He will be greatly missed. Visitation is on March 4th at Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Ave W., Toronto, from 5-8 p.m. A private family service will occur March 5th.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
