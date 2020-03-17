You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060

Harry KLEMPFNER

HARRY KLEMPFNER After a brave battle with several health issues, Harry Klempfner passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family- his wife of 70 years Sylvia, his daughter Danny and his daughter-in-law Debbie- on March 15, 2020. Harry was born in Romania on October 19, 1930 and immigrated with his family to Israel in 1961 and then to Canada in 1967, where they lived in Toronto. He was a French teacher at Huron Heights Collegiate in Newmarket and retired in 1988 to join Sylvia at her job in London, England where they lived for three years. During that time, they travelled extensively in Europe and enjoyed many of the cultural activities that London had to offer. Harry was a true gentleman, was very cultured, well read and well travelled. And he was always impeccably dressed. He was a kind and sensitive man who loved all music, especially classical, opera and jazz and spoke several languages. He will be remembered with great love by the many whose lives he touched and will be sorely missed by Sylvia, Danny, Debbie and his niece Irit Simon in Israel. Harry would not want to put anyone's health at risk, so the burial and shiva will be private. A celebration of Harry's life will occur at the time of the unveiling. Online condolences may be made at www.benjamins.ca. Donations in Harry's memory may be made to Sinai Health Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020
