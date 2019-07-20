HARRY LEVINE Harry Levine died peacefully at Bethell Hospice, Caledon, Ontario at the age of 99 years old, on July 9, 2019. Harry was born in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia in 1920, and grew up in Saint John, New Brunswick. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary (McCarthy) Levine. He is survived by his brother, Edward Levine (Nora), nephews, Alan Levine (Patricia) Joel Levine (Kerri), Daniel (Sharon), Ron, and Patrick Van Tassel and several grandnieces and nephews. Harry served in the Royal Canadian Navy from 1939 to the end of World War II. He served on the HMCS Gatineau on D-Day. Harry was proud of his service to Canada and loved to talk about his adventures. Following the War, Harry worked as a shoe salesman in Saint John. In the 1960's, Harry moved to Bramalea, Ontario and worked at the Three Little Pigs children's shoe store near Lawrence and Yonge Street in Toronto, which he eventually purchased and operated until his retirement. Harry was a figure skater and gave performances throughout New Brunswick. He continued to skate well into his '90s, several times each week. Harry was always a charmer, who had a great sense of humour. He will be lovingly remembered with great affection by all whose lives he touched. His interment will take place in the Field of Honour at Cedar Hill-Greenwood Cemetery, Saint John, New Brunswick at 11:00 a.m. on July 24, 2019, with a graveside service. In memory of Harry, donations to Bethell Hospice, Caledon, Ontario, or the Saint John Jewish Historical Museum would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019