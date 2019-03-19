You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel,
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry TREFLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry TREFLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry TREFLER Obituary
HARRY TREFLER TZVI On March 16, 2019 at Baycrest Apotex. Beloved husband of Leah (nee) Karlinsky. Loving father and father-in-law of Ami Trefler and Murray Margolis, Jules Trefler and Wan Yu Liu, and Daniel and Ninia Trefler.Dear brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Jerry Ross, Shirley and the late Bernie Penner, the late Marian Goldblatt and Marv Goldblatt, Minnie and the late Will Karlinsky, the late Hy and Evale Karlinsky, and the late Jake and Sharna Karlinsky. Devoted grandfather of Joseph, Aaron, Benjamin, Sarah, and Leora. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in The YMHA section of Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Shiva posted on Benjamin's website. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada 1-800-616-8816.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now