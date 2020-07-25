|
DR. HARVEY BARKUN On Friday, July 17, 2020, Dr. Harvey Barkun passed peacefully at the age of 92. He leaves to mourn his cherished sons, Alan (Hillary Hansen) and Jeffrey (Susan Morgan) and the grandchildren he loved so much: Aubrey, Kate, Nicolas, and Christopher. Harvey was predeceased by Yvette Granier, his devoted wife of 61 years and is survived by his brother, David. The family is grateful for the love and support of cousins, Teddy (Sheila); their daughter, Heidi (T'Cha Dunlevy); and Michael. The undisputed "Trivia King" of the Rockcliffe Residence, he will be missed by his many dear friends in Ottawa. Born and raised in Montreal, Harvey studied Medicine at the université de Montpellier in France (1956). He was Medical Director at St-Anne's, the Queen Mary Veteran's, and the Royal Victoria Hospitals before being named CEO of the Montreal General Hospital (1972-1988). He also served as Associate Dean, Professional Affairs in the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University (1975-1997) and subsequently as Executive Director of the Association of Canadian Medical Colleges. Harvey was a staunch defender of the socialized Canadian health care system. He set up the first community health clinic (CLSC) in Quebec and was the only Anglophone member on the Rochon Commission (1987) which reshaped Quebec health care. His accolades were many including: Officer of the Order of Canada (1995) and two Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medals (2002, 2012). A proud Francophile, he was dedicated to promoting and protecting health services for Franco-Ontarians. As a member of the board of directors of the Hôpital Montfort in Ottawa (1998-2011), Harvey fought to ensure the hospital's survival by expanding the institution's academic and research profiles. Harvey was a talented, passionate, and righteous man who was known for a wicked dry sense of humour and an incredibly sharp mind which he retained to the end. His life accomplishments bridged two cultures both professionally and personally. Perhaps most privileged are his two sons whose personalities and careers were so profoundly shaped by this extraordinary mensch. The family would like to thank Dr. André Gauthier for his exceptional care in helping Harvey bravely face his increasing health challenges. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a private family funeral service will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind or the Hôpital Montfort in Ottawa.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020