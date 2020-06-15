You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HARVEY CONSKY On Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Harvey Consky, beloved husband of Arlene for 32 years. Loving father of Stephanie, and Mitchell. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Louise and Howard Shogilev, Earl Consky, Norman and Iris Epstein, and Brian Epstein. Beloved son-in-law of Eleanor Epstein. Devoted uncle of Sandon, Matthew and Alison, Daniel, Maor, and Chantelle, and great-uncle of Benjamin. His gentle and compassionate soul always strived to help people. Through his personal injury legal practice he fiercely advocated for justice. Through his friendships he found loyalty and connection. In his family he instilled resilience, humour, and unwavering devotion. His respect for others, immense kindness and love for people will always be his greatest legacy. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Israel Cancer Research Fund, 416-440-7780 or Melanoma Site Group c/o Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, 416-480-4483
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2020
