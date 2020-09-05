HARVEY OVERTON CURRELL Peacefully passed away at Extendicare Van Daele in Sault Ste. Marie, on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by beloved wife Josephine. Cherished father of Robert (Linda) and Judith (late John); proud grandfather of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Harvey was a remarkable man who worked his way up from a copyboy to a senior editor of the Toronto Telegram and later worked as the Information Officer for the Etobicoke Board of Education. He wrote an outdoor Ontario travel column (Town and Country Trips) for 50 years and published six books including an autobiography (Byways and Bylines). Harvey was one of the founders of Ontario's world-renowned Bruce Trail. A Toronto memorial gathering is being planned for early October. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd., Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758). www.northwoodfuneral.com