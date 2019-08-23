You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
HARVEY STERLING On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sage Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Roslyn. Loving father and father- in-law of Randall and Jennifer Sterling, and Bonnie Grundman and Eon D'Ornellas. Devoted Zadie of Adam, Natali, Jason, Carly, Michael, Jamie, and David. At Benjamins Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Beth Shalom Synagogue section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 625 Avenue Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Roz and Harvey Sterling Memorial Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019
