HARVEY STERLING On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sage Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Roslyn. Loving father and father- in-law of Randall and Jennifer Sterling, and Bonnie Grundman and Eon D'Ornellas. Devoted Zadie of Adam, Natali, Jason, Carly, Michael, Jamie, and David. At Benjamins Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Beth Shalom Synagogue section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 625 Avenue Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Roz and Harvey Sterling Memorial Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019