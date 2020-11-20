HARVEY S. W. GOODWIN May 22, 1931 - November 15, 2020 In his 90th year, Harvey Stewart Wycliffe Goodwin - a citizen first of Magog, Quebec then of Ottawa and Montreal - died on November 15, 2020. His wife and steadfast partner Liz cared for him to the end, as she had for 15 years following his Alzheimer's diagnosis. After almost 60 years together, and despite COVID, she ensured that he didn't have to make this final journey alone. Predeceased by his parents George and Roma, and his younger brother Craufurd, by all accounts Harvey was a precocious boy growing up in Montreal in the 1930's and 1940's. Buying, fixing up and reselling boats, motorcycles and especially cars with a group of St. George's School friends, his engineering bent was confirmed early on. Marrying at university, he had three children by the age of 27. Harvey took his McGill engineering degree to Alcan, climbing the ladder for over 20 years, in Wales, Ghana and at Head Office in Montreal. Liz and Harvey moved to Ottawa in the late-1970's as the prospect of a new career with Bell Northern Research beckoned. After spending several years with them, he struck out on his own and began consulting in the area of international technology transfer, a field he loved and pursued until his retirement. But anyone who knew Harvey understood that his heart lay to the east, near the town of Magog. His parents had carved a country retreat out of the woods on the shore of Lake Memphrémagog in 1940. After summers working as a boy on Harold Channell's nearby farm and sailing the lake, Harvey had found his true home. Through the decades that followed, working arm-in-arm with Liz, they built their own sanctuary amidst the fields, woods and mountains of Quebec's Eastern Townships, complete with tractors, horses and miles and miles of fenceposts. The real fruits of their labour, however, were not just a home but the family that Harvey leaves - and Liz continues to nurture - as tightly-knit as a family can be. That family - daughters Linda (Peter) and Frances (Dennis), and sons Chris (Dawn), Craufurd (Barb) and George (Sheila) - would have foundered had it not been for their parents' hard work. After being abandoned by his first wife and the mother of his first three children - at a time when his own father was dying of Alzheimer's - Harvey determined to keep us all together come thick or thin. As if in answer to a prayer, he met Liz during a visit to his father in hospital - she visiting her own mother, also an Alzheimer's patient - and they were married in 1964. Liz became our true mother in short order and has remained so over the decades that have followed. She swept in with her nurse's instincts, love and skills and with Harvey, helped to mend us and make us all a family again. The arrival of two more siblings in short order added to the foundation of that work and here we are, almost 60 years later, still talking to each other several times a week across the distances that separate us. Dad gave us many gifts - common sense, mechanical abilities, love of the countryside, an appreciation for music, an understanding of the importance of standards - but family remains his most enduring legacy. We - his five children, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren - honour his passing and thank him for that legacy. Godspeed - we'll see you on the other side ... (In this time of COVID-19, we aren't able to hold a proper memorial to celebrate Harvey's life. One will be announced when it seems safe to do so. In the meantime, condolences may be sent to hswgcondolences@icloud.com.)



