Harvey Treverton MENEAR

Harvey Treverton MENEAR Obituary
HARVEY TREVERTON MENEAR Peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Hamilton, ON. Harvey was born in Toronto, ON and celebrated his 92nd birthday in December. He is remembered as a character who enjoyed life and always had a joke to tell. Harvey will be missed dearly by his wife of 59 years Dorothy, daughter Ann (Chris), son Martin, grandson Drake (Gemma), and many family and friends who remember him fondly. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Caroline Place Retirement Home, 118 Market Street, Hamilton, ON. We will gather at 2:45 for all to share their favourite memories of Harvey. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Harvey's memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020
