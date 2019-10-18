You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel HUMENIUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Elizabeth HUMENIUK


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Elizabeth HUMENIUK Obituary
HAZEL ELIZABETH HUMENIUK (née Napier) Born September 19, 1939 in Belfast, Northern Ireland; died October 13, 2019 in Mississauga. Predeceased by her devoted husband of fifty- two years, William Humeniuk. Doting and feisty mother of Dr. William (Gina) and Gregory (Meghan Oxley), grandmother of Spenser, Katherine and Elizabeth. The only child of John Reginald and Elizabeth Ann (née McFarland) Napier of Belfast and Newcastle, Co. Down, she found a job at A.V. Roe (1950s) on the Arrow project soon after arriving in Canada. Work at Kraft Foods and Moffatt (1950s-1960s) preceded her hiatus from the workforce to raise her children. She volunteered in their elementary schools, took field trips, attended all performances, and froze her rear in hockey rinks. She returned to the workforce with Sears Canada (1980s-2000s) where she enjoyed new friendships. Her involvement with St. Mark's Presbyterian Church for more than forty-five years as a congregant and Trustee provided community and deepened her faith. Her hapless roasting was outshone by her deft touch with pastry for seasonal fruit pies from spring to fall, then mincemeat and butter tarts, and steak and kidney for dinner. Her example, and her fondness for Beniamino Gigli and Mahalia Jackson, enriched her children. For the last twenty years her grandchildren enriched her. She will be missed sorely and remembered with laughter, smiles, and as a loyal friend. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.