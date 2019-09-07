|
|
HEATHER DIDUCH 1938-2019 Heather Kathleen Diduch (nee Nixon) passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home August 24, 2019 at the age of 80 years.She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her brother Bob and was treasured and adored by her children, Janet (Doug), John (Tammarie), Diana, Evelyn (Christian); her grandchildren, Mackenzie (Courtney), Lauren, Austin, Brooke, Grace, James, Liam, Julian and Emily. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Larry; her parents, Jack and Kathleen Nixon; and her sister, Janet Macey. At her request a private celebration of life was held in her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the YESS (Youth Empowerment & Support Services) or the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children. To send condolences, please visit www.connelly- mckinley.com Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home Downtown Chapel (780) 422-2222
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019