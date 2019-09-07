You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Heather DIDUCH


1938 - 2019
Heather DIDUCH Obituary
HEATHER DIDUCH 1938-2019 Heather Kathleen Diduch (nee Nixon) passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home August 24, 2019 at the age of 80 years.She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her brother Bob and was treasured and adored by her children, Janet (Doug), John (Tammarie), Diana, Evelyn (Christian); her grandchildren, Mackenzie (Courtney), Lauren, Austin, Brooke, Grace, James, Liam, Julian and Emily. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Larry; her parents, Jack and Kathleen Nixon; and her sister, Janet Macey. At her request a private celebration of life was held in her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the YESS (Youth Empowerment & Support Services) or the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children. To send condolences, please visit www.connelly- mckinley.com Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home Downtown Chapel (780) 422-2222
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
