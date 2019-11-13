|
|
HEATHER ELIZABETH HEAPS (MacLEAN) March 6, 1943 - November 10, 2019 Heather died peacefully on Sunday at Bridgepoint Palliative Care in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Frank, her husband of 53 years. Daughter of the late Elizabeth (Betty) and Dr. John MacLean. Loving mother of Ian (Niki), Angus (Josee), Cameron (Johna) and Cailey (James). Cherished grandmother of Hugo and his brother Graeme, Magnolia and Ophelia (Ian), Kyra and Lucas (Angus), Shakeel, Samuel and Daisy (Cam), Mimi, Declan and Pippa (Cailey). Loving sister of Joanna (Al Gerdung, predeceased), Sheila (Brian Talbot) and Daphne (Doug Brown). While Heather's death will be a profound loss to all who knew and loved her, her spirit will remain a positive influence on all of our lives. She was born in Victoria, B.C., raised in Montreal and Knowlton, QC, educated at Smith College in Mass., U.S.A. (B.A., Fine Art and Economics) and U of T (M.Sc., Urban & Regional Planning), where Heather and Frank met. Married in 1966 they lived in Toronto, Monaco, Ottawa, Montreal, St. Lucia and Vancouver before returning to Toronto. Heather was a very caring and unselfish person, always with a ready smile. Respected and loved by all who knew her she was an inspiring and model wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She cherished her friendships with the Tea Ladies, the BVAA, her Vancouver connections, her Moore Park neighbours, her St. Lucia community, The Study and Smith College "girls," Longford cottagers and so many other connections that she built throughout her life. After taking time off to raise her four children, Heather built and enjoyed a successful real estate business that saw her quickly recognized as one of Canada's top performers in her field. Heather's success was the result of the genuine and passionate care she shared serving her clients, many of whom became life-long friends. She also impacted and enjoyed the comradery of her colleagues she met along the way. Her favourite pastimes included time with family and friends, reading, gardening, enjoying the cottage and exploring at Longford Reserve, travelling and being involved with the many charities she cared deeply about. Throughout her life, Heather felt a deep appreciation of nature from which she derived great spiritual inspiration. She stood out for her incredible ability to connect with people, both friends and strangers, her warm and open heart, unmatched hospitality, endless generosity, strong spirit and her incredible ability to always see the best in people. Even until her last moments, she made sure the people around her knew how much she loved them. Heather and her family are forever grateful to Dr. Neesha Dhani and the team at Princess Margaret Hospital and, in her final days, the palliative care teams from The Temmy Latner Centre and Bridgepoint Health. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation [Ovarian Cancer Medical Oncology Fund] via www.thepmcf.ca or call 416-946-6560. Service at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street, on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration at the Donalda Club, 12 Bushbury Drive at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019