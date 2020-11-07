DR. HEATHER FAY MD. Mb, Bch. 1948-2020 Heather peacefully passed away in her home in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 4, 2020 after having struggled with an aggressive form of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) for the past two years. Beauty, grace and intelligence are words that come to mind when you think of Heather, and the dignity and kindness in which she lived will long survive her. Helping others, especially the downtrodden or animals in distress were her passion. After graduating in medicine at University of Aberdeen in 1973 and doing some post graduate training there, she then practiced medicine in the middle east, learned Arabic and delighted in bringing the Scottish egalitarian attitude to a very hierarchical system. A passionate linguist she spoke five languages including impeccable French - in addition, she was also able to "get by" in multiple other languages. Prior to a vacation she delighted in studying the local language, her feeling being that in order to understand a country or a people you had to understand the language. As a medical student she competed successfully as a downhill ski racer, became the British Universities champion, and was selected for the UK team to compete in the World Student Games. She also loved sailing and in 1976 she set sail from Marseille, France to spend two years circumnavigating the globe in a 29-foot sailboat. Heather loved hosting events, and her renowned dinner parties gathered a diverse and fascinating group of friends. A party held by Heather was sure to be fun, often ending up at the bar with a sing along! Heather was a champion and pioneer of integrated medicine, which she became interested in though her own life experiences. She worked as a family physician for 25 years and in her private therapeutic practice for two decades, training in complementary fields including traditional Chinese medicine, clinical hypnotism, and medical acupuncture. She was a leader in clinical hypnosis in British Columbia, and with her "big brother" Dr. Lee Pulos pioneered the introduction of Energy Psychology techniques to B.C. Heather was a powerful healer who cared deeply for her patients, helping many to find a way through serious health and life challenges. Her personal experience with cancer equipped her to coach and support patients going through the cancer experience and beyond, and this was one of her greatest joys. True to spirit, Heather viewed her diagnosis with ALS as another challenge to be faced with everything she had. Her optimism and courage during this gruelling time was inspiring, and she far surpassed her specialist predictions. Heather lived bravely and true to herself until the end of her life. Her pioneering professional work, indomitable spirit and beliefs in integrative medicine and healing will live on in those she worked with, trained, and all of us who were lucky enough to know her. Heather is survived by Dr. Patrick Fay, her loving husband of 42 years, brother Alan (Jill) in France and beloved niece and nephew Dr. Julie (Ewan) and David (Louise) in the UK and Geneva, respectively. Also, by niece Elaine Fay in Vancouver whose extraordinary caregiving and commitment made home care possible. We are deeply grateful to the many friends, caregivers and professionals who also made so many amazing contributions to her care and comfort. Gratitude especially to Eleanor for her extraordinary caregiving and love for Heather - your contribution was amazing. To the doctors 'Margo, Nikki and Debra', Ross, Brad, Ian, Mary and Carmel all of whom were there each week for the past two years. Special thanks to many great friends for emotional support, food and Counsel-you know who you are and we will never forget you. We are so thankful to the ALS Team, Nina and Maeve ect from VGH for their amazing support. Due to covid restrictions, the wake/celebration party will happen at a later date. Condolences can be delivered online through Kearney (Funeral Home) and the Vancouver Sun's website. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS research or Animal Charities.



