|
|
HEATHER FRANCES DECKER (née Rankin) (Member of Orillia Vocal Ensemble) Passed away after a short time with aggressive melanoma in the early hours of July 30, 2020. She spent her final days surrounded by family at her cottage on Georgian Bay - her favourite place in the world. Heather, formerly of Toronto, beloved wife and companion of Dr. Chris Decker. Warm and loving mother of Arlene and husband, Kam Gill of London (UK), Mary Claire and husband, Drew Lunham of Cochrane (AB), and Hilary and husband, Sam Ward of Powell River (BC). Grandmother to Ashreet Singh Decker and Isabelle Jill Decker. Cherished daughter of Bill and Nancy Rankin. Dearest sister of Mary Rankin, Andrew Rankin, Rob Rankin and wife, Martha Kerr. Fondly remembered by niece Georgia Rankin. Heather will always be remembered as smart, sweet, gentle, and kind with a surprisingly competitive streak and cheeky sense of humour. The family will receive friends at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia from 7 - 9 p.m. on August 11th and 12 - 2 p.m. on August 12th. Unfortunately due to COVID- 19 capacity restrictions, the service will be a PRIVATE, INVITATION ONLY service however, you may view the live stream at https:// www.youtube.com/channel/ UCGLIu9-qr2lbuRi0n62A4SA/ featured?view_as=subscriber beginning at 2:55 p.m. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020