HEATHER JANACK August 17, 1957 to July 19, 2019 Heather died at the time of her choosing on Friday, July 19, surrounded by friends after a full life of stubbornly defying the odds. Losing her kidneys at age 19 she vowed not to be "one of those sick people." She got an education that allowed her to have a successful career in the Office of the Attorney General where she made many lifelong friends. As one of the longest continuous dialysis patients in the world, her perseverance and ferocious management of her condition allowed her to have a life fuller than many "healthy" people. When it became obvious that complications would soon end her life, she was happy to discover that some of her organs were viable for donation. Ever wanting to give back, she used some of her precious final week being tested for donation. There will be no service since Heather spent her last few weeks laughing and meeting with friends and relatives and that is how she wishes to be remembered. Those of us who admired her courage and loved her spirit hope that her lungs give breath and her eyes sight to some who love life as much as she did. We will miss her straightforward and incisive observations, her sharp and often dark humour, and her complete inability ever to feel sorry for herself. To honour Heather please take the time to sign your organ donation card. Or be nice to dogs, whose loyalty and unconditional love Heather cultivated in order to build human bridges in her local community.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019