HEATHER M. THOMSON (née Lorimer) October 18, 1936 - June 18, 2019 As she wished, Heather died at home surrounded with care and love. Heather leaves her husband of 60 years, Richard M. Thomson. She is also survived by their children, Robin (Malcolm), Beth (Jeff), Mary Dawn and Richard (Karen) as well as 11 precious grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother, Donald M. Lorimer. Heather grew up in North Toronto, attending Oriole Park Public School, The Bishop Strachan School and graduated from the Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. Dick introduced Heather to curling, skiing, and golf - all of which provided challenges and years of happy memories. Heather, in turn, introduced Dick to ballroom dancing. Heather lived a life rich in family, community and the arts. She served on numerous committees and Boards. Of all her work, the hours she spent on the phones at the Toronto Distress Centre were the most worthwhile and rewarding. A service will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Flowers are gratefully declined. Heather requested you phone someone you know to be ill, lonely or in distress. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2019