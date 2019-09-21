|
|
HEATHER ROSE HAIDLE (née Morrison)On this day we celebrate and remember Heather Rose Haidle (née Morrison) on her 73rd Birthday, who passed away peacefully from this world on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home surrounded by those who loved her most. Loving daughter of the late Eleanor & Robert McLaughlin (Samuel R. Morrison), she is deeply missed and will be forever remembered by her husband Robert Haidle, her daughter Robyn (Steven) her two beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Eleanor and William Stuart and her loyal grand dog Prince. Born and raised in Toronto, Heather grew up spending summers at her cherished family cottage on Lake Muskoka where she loved bringing generations together. Heather's past few decades were spent with her steadfast Robert. Together they shared a wonderful life in Orillia and at their home in Horseshoe Valley. As a young woman, Heather enjoyed a successful career in the fashion and cosmetics industry where she travelled the world. Travelling would become a lifelong passion that she would share with her grandchildren who were her greatest joy and blessing. Her intrinsic gift was her love and boundless compassion for people. A gracious entertainer and incredible listener, Heather found the beauty in all of those around her. In later life, she devoted herself to helping others, calling on her unwavering faith. Heather loved beautiful things and bringing beauty into the lives of others. A great beauty herself, she lived life with zest and heart. She was captivating and forever glamorous, always elegant. She epitomized simple abundance. Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her incredible doctors and health care professionals at Princess Margret Hospital. A very special thanks to Dr. A. Facy, Dr. F. Shepherd and Dr. A. Bezjak for their ongoing support and commitment as well as her devoted caregivers Margarita and Joy. A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019