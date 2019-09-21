You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Heather HAIDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Rose HAIDLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Rose HAIDLE Obituary
HEATHER ROSE HAIDLE (née Morrison)On this day we celebrate and remember Heather Rose Haidle (née Morrison) on her 73rd Birthday, who passed away peacefully from this world on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home surrounded by those who loved her most. Loving daughter of the late Eleanor & Robert McLaughlin (Samuel R. Morrison), she is deeply missed and will be forever remembered by her husband Robert Haidle, her daughter Robyn (Steven) her two beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Eleanor and William Stuart and her loyal grand dog Prince. Born and raised in Toronto, Heather grew up spending summers at her cherished family cottage on Lake Muskoka where she loved bringing generations together. Heather's past few decades were spent with her steadfast Robert. Together they shared a wonderful life in Orillia and at their home in Horseshoe Valley. As a young woman, Heather enjoyed a successful career in the fashion and cosmetics industry where she travelled the world. Travelling would become a lifelong passion that she would share with her grandchildren who were her greatest joy and blessing. Her intrinsic gift was her love and boundless compassion for people. A gracious entertainer and incredible listener, Heather found the beauty in all of those around her. In later life, she devoted herself to helping others, calling on her unwavering faith. Heather loved beautiful things and bringing beauty into the lives of others. A great beauty herself, she lived life with zest and heart. She was captivating and forever glamorous, always elegant. She epitomized simple abundance. Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her incredible doctors and health care professionals at Princess Margret Hospital. A very special thanks to Dr. A. Facy, Dr. F. Shepherd and Dr. A. Bezjak for their ongoing support and commitment as well as her devoted caregivers Margarita and Joy. A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.