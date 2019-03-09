HEATHER SUSAN LOUISE MARTIN (née Barclay) Daughter of Dr. Lyman and Margaret Barclay of Toronto, passed away of natural causes at the age of 85 on February 25, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Monty Worobec), son Scott (Kirstie McLeod), six grandchildren, sister-in-law Barbara Montemurro, niece Sharon English Coffey and nephew Scott Montemurro. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, John Martin. After graduating from art college (now OCAD) in Toronto, she lived in New York while John completed his Ph.D. They moved to Edmonton in the early 1960s, where Heather was a preschool teacher before dedicating herself to her family. Heather was a passionate devotee of the arts, all the arts. She worked at museums in New York and at the University of Alberta. She adored live theatre, particularly the Edmonton Fringe Festival, opera, the music of Big Miller and Buffy Sainte-Marie and the work of puppeteer Ronnie Burkett. She collected art and beautiful things from local artists wherever she went. Heather will forever be remembered for her genuine love of people and her ability to see beauty everywhere and in everyone. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17th, at 2 p.m. at Westlawn Memorial, Edmonton, AB. Memorial donations can be made to an arts organization of your choice or the United Way (15132 Stony Plain Rd, Edmonton, AB, T5P 3Y3). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019